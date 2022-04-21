Libya’s oil industry falls hostage again to politics

Published by

Al-Araby

Libya’s oil industry, the lifeblood of its economy, has fallen hostage once more to a political schism, as the re-emergence of parallel administrations has forced many hydrocarbon facilities to close. The National Oil Company (NOC) has this week declared a halt to operations at two major oil export terminals and several oilfields, halving output to about 600,000 barrels per day in a country that sits on Africa’s biggest oil reserves. The latest in a succession of political fissures since the 2011 fall of Muammar Qaddafi cracked open in February, when parliament, based in Libya’s east, selected…

