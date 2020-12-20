Breaking news
- Libyan Navy Rescues 21 Migrants Off The Coast Of Tripoli.
- Facebook Closes Fake Accounts Linked To Russia And France Targeting African States Including Libya.
- Italian President: Libyan Crisis Double Factor For Cross-Border Threats.
- Italian Foreign Ministry: Italian Intelligence And Diplomacy Behind Release Of Fishers Detained In Benghazi.
- Will Libya Be Ranked Third In The Growth Of Countries In The World? London December 20, 2020 (LANA) – The British “Economist” Magazine Predicted That Libya Would Achieve Third Place Among The Ten Fastest Growing Countries In The World During The
Tripoli, 20 December 2020(Lana) The Libyan Navy has rescued 126 illegal migrants north east of the coast of Tripoli, according to a statement by the Marine Staff on Saturday. The Navy boat ‘Al Kifah’ launched a successful rescue operation on Friday during which 126 illegal migrants were picked from the Sea, the statement said. According to the statement the Navy received a SOS of a dinghy carrying migrants who were in need for rescue assistance. The Navy elements rushed to the scene and picked the desperate migrants, who were handed over to the competent authorities after been offered humanitarian and medical assistance, it added. =Lana=
Source: Libyan News Agency
