Monday, 3/6/2019 | 1:19 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Libyan Government Forces Progress Against East-Based Army In Southern Tripoli
Thousands Defy Police in Cameroon, Demanding Kamto’s Release
Famed New Orleans Chef Leah Chase Dies at 96
Famed New Orleans Chef Leah Chase Dies at 96
UNHCR Update Libya (31 May 2019) [EN/AR]
You are here:  / Legal and Judicial Affairs / Libyan Government Forces Progress Against East-Based Army In Southern Tripoli

Libyan Government Forces Progress Against East-Based Army In Southern Tripoli

June 2, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

TRIPOLI, Libya� Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government, progressed against rival east-based army in the south of the capital, Tripoli, as the armed conflict continues between the two parties.

Following a well-established plan, our forces managed to progress in two axes in southern Tripoli, destroyed a number of vehicles belonging to Haftar's forces, and captured a number of their fighters, Mohamed Khalid, a field commander of the government forces, said.

We progressed several kilometres and the clashes are still going on violently, Khalid added, confirming, one of their soldiers was killed and five others were injured.

The government's air force did not carry out any attacks on the armed forces, due to bad weather conditions, Khalid said.

The east-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April, to take over Tripoli from the Government.

The fighting so far killed 562 people and injured 2,855 others, according to the World Health Organisation.

The army is allied with the east-based government, as Libya is politically divided between eastern and western governments.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives