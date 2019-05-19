Libyan Government Condemns Daesh Attack On Southern Oil Field

TRIPOLI, Libya� Libya's UN-backed government, on Saturday, condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Daesh affiliates on a southern oil field, which killed two guards and kidnapped four others.

The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord condemns the attack that targeted the (government-owned) Zueitina Oil Company in Zalla town, the government said in a statement.

The government blamed the east-based army, which is fighting the government for control of the capital Tripoli since early April, for the increased crime and chaos, as well as, growing terrorism in the country.

In a statement, the Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack and confirmed that the militants clashed with the army in the field.

This is the third attack on army positions in southern Libya, in less than a month.

Located some 650 km southeast of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Zalla contains five major oil fields which have repeatedly been attacked by the Daesh affiliates.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political division ever since the fall of the late leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

