Libyan Foreign Ministry Calls Upon All Citizens For Good Treatment With Guests Resided In Libya As Well As Diplomats And Foreign Workers

Tripoli – The foreign ministry in the accord government, called upon all its citizens to maintain good treatment with all the country’s guests of diplomats and foreign workers, which was and still tributary and helpful to the Libyan people in their crisis under all circumstances. The ministry in a statement seen by ‘LANA’, called on all Libyans to be ethical, honoring the guest and to provide the necessary help for those who need it, especially in this difficult health conditions going through the world. The ministry demanded all citizens and resided to comply with the health constructions for the prevention of the virus, which does not distinguish caution between one nationality and another.

Source: Libya News Agency