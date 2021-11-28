Libyan council warns of ‘systematic’ fraud before elections

Published by

Al-Araby

Libya’s High Council of State on Sunday announced that there were “systematic” attempts to commit voter fraud in the run-up to contentious presidential elections. In a statement, the High Council of State (HCS) said that it was “deeply concerned” by “systematic fraud attempts and recorded violations of registration for and reception of voter cards”. The HCS currently acts as the upper house of the Libyan parliament. Until 2020, two rival administrations fought for power in Libya – an internationally recognised government based in Tripoli and an unrecognized administration based in the east of …

