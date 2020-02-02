Libyan Consulate In Tunis Urges Libyan Nationals To Declare Money At Border Crossings

Breaking news
Libyan Consulate In Tunis Urges Libyan Nationals To Declare Money At Border CrossingsFebruary 2, 2020
Tunis-Libyan Consulate in Tunis has issued a circulation urging Libyans visiting Tunisia to make money declaration on entry at border crossings. In its circulation, the Consulate stressed the need for all to abide by the measures, to declare their money at the border, to avoid being confiscated. It noted that the allowed amount is the equivalent of 5000 Tunisian dinars, and any amount above that must be declared.
Source: Libya News Agency