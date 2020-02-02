Libyan Consul In Beijing: Libyan Students In Wuhan Well And No Coronavirus Infection Among Them

Beijing-Libyan Consul in Beijing has said that there were no coronavirus infections among the Libyan community members in China. In statements to the press on Saturday, the Consul said the Consulate has asked Chinese Foreign Ministry for permission for Libyan students to leave the city of Wuhan, the place of outbreak of the virus, noting that only one Libyan, a student and his wife chose to leave China for Libya. There are only 6 Libyan nationals in Wuhan. The Consul said he was in constant contact with members of the Libyan community in China. The Libyan National Centre for Disease Prevention last week contacted the Libyan embassy in China, to get reassured about Libyan patients receiving treatment in China and also Libyan residents there.

Source: Libya News Agency