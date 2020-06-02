Libya vows to expose perpetrators to justice over Bangladeshi killing

DHAKA– The UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has pledged Bangladesh that it would expose the perpetrators involved in the killing of 26 Bangladeshi nationals there.

The Libyan foreign ministry made the vow while strongly condemning the killing by sending a condolence message to Dhaka, a Bangladesh foreign ministry press release said.

Terming the killing as ‘cowardly’, it is also mentioned that Tripoli would inform the Bangladesh government as well as members of the victims’ families about its steps taken regarding investigation and trial over the killing.

In the condolence message, the Libyan government expressed its deep sympathy to families of the victims as well as Bangladesh government.

On May 28, 30 European immigrant aspirants, 26 being Bangladeshis, in captivity at a hideout in Mizda, a town 180 kilometres southwest off capital Tripoli, were shot dead in what it appeared to be an attack by hostage takers while 11 other Bangladeshi compatriots were wounded.

The survivors told the Tripoli’s Bangladesh mission officials that the human trafficking gang was torturing Bangladeshi nationals for more money for their illegal migration across the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 has arrested in Bangladesh a human trafficker ring leader named Kamal Hossain alias Haji Kamal (55), who allegedly was involved in trafficking the slained 26 Bangladeshi nationals.

With the arrest, the law enforcement agencies so far have detained two traffickers -Mohammad Baharul Alam alias Bacchu Military from Bhairab – allegedly involved in the incident.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)