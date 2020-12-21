Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update November 2020

Education and Youth

In November, UNICEF distributed school package supplies to 20 schools in the municipalities of Misrata, Sorman, Alkofra and Tobruk reaching an estimated 10,000 children (using the estimation of 500 children per school). Five schools: two in Derna and three in Al-Khoms were also rehabilitated and handed over, benefitting a total of 1,756 children.

UNICEF and its partners enrolled UNICEF and its partners enrolled 196 new girls and boys in non-formal education classes conducted in Bayti centers* through a blended distance and in-person modality. In UNICEF supported centers, the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols were in place for the protection of children, parents and education personnel. To improve the quality of the classes, education supplies have been distributed to 175 newly enrolled children. In order to promote children’s attendance in non-formal education classes, the families of 161 children received cash support to cover transportation fees to and from the centers.

UNICEF and its partner continued with the implementation of the joint UN Programme in the city of Sirte with the aim of promoting life-skills through sports, art, journalism and other activities.

During the first week of the project at the end of November, 110 adolescents (55 females, 55 males) attended the clubs.

In collaboration with the Authority of Youth and Sports and Expertise France, the social enterprise training was completed, and micro-grants and technical coaching was provided to 30 social enterprises led by young people. In November, two projects were officially launched in Benghazi and Sebha.

Child Protection

Through UNICEF’s partners, 131 children (63 girls, 68 boys) were reached with mental health and psychosocial support intervention in Misrata, Zwara and Tripoli, while 322 children (152 girls, 170 boys) benefitted from specialized child protection services in Zwara, Benghazi, Sebha and Tripoli through community based Bayti centers. A total of 946 people (684 females, 262 males) accessed gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention and response interventions in Benghazi, Sebha and Tripoli. Information on available child protection services and referral pathways were provided through dedicated helplines, outreach teams and online platforms.

With the support of specialized implementing partners, 45 children (21 girls, 24 boys) received age and gender-sensitive case management services in Benghazi, Misrata, Sebha and Tripoli.

Also, in Benghazi, an estimated total of 225,637 people was reached with messages on prevention of child protection risks through weekly radio campaigns.

In November, UNICEF and partners conducted an open-day event on World Children’s Day, where 657 children (359 girls, 298 boys) participated in recreational activities through psychosocial support in Tripoli, Sebha and Benghazi.

Source: UN Children’s Fund