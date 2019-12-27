Libya: UN-backed government condemns deadly airstrike on Zawiya

TRIPOLI The UN-backed Libyan government on Thursday condemned an airstrike carried out by the rival eastern-based army on the city of Zawiya.

The airstrike on Zawiya, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, killed and injured a number of civilians, the UN-backed government said in a statement.

The foreign air force that supports the war criminal Khalifa Haftar (commander of eastern-based army) continues to target civilian neighborhoods and facilities in order to frighten civilians and destabilize the security, it said.

A pharmacy and stores in Zawiya were attacked during the airstrike on Thursday by the eastern-based army which also attacked the Bir-Usta Milad area in Tajura, eastern Tripoli, two days ago, the statement said.

The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord condemns in the strongest terms those two crimes, offers condolences to the families of the victims, and confirms that the response was decisive, the statement said.

The eastern-based army on Thursday confirmed launching an airstrike on a camp in Zawiya, which belongs to the forces led by the UN-backed government.

The army has been launching a military offensive since April in an attempt to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting, while more than 120,000 civilians have been displaced.

