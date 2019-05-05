Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No. 21 As of 5 May 2019 (covering 2 – 5 May)

HIGHLIGHTS

According to UNHCR, the Libyan Red Crescent successfully evacuated more than 50 individuals from conflict areas in the past 24 hours

Situation Overview

Armed conflict continued along established frontlines during the reporting period, with armed clashes and the use of rockets/artillery and airstrikes reported in Ain Zara, Wadi Al Rabei and Khilat Al Firjan districts as well as continued engagements around Yarmouk Camp, the Al Twaisha area south of Tripoli International Airport and Al Zatarnah area southeast of Tarhouna. However no armed conflict incidents impacting civilians or residential areas were reported. To date, 102 civilian casualties have been verified by the Health Sector, including 23 civilian deaths1 . These include four health workers killed, with one other doctor injured, since hostilities commenced.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as a direct result of the armed conflict.

A DTM-IOM rapid assessment of eight conflict-affected municipalities (Abu Sliem, Hay Andalus, Janzour, Khallat Al Frujan, Salah Eddin, Qasr Bin Ghasheer, Swani Bin Adam and Tajoura) found that food security and market access have been negatively impacted in most of the assessed areas. Even in areas where markets are sometimes open, most respondents reported that they are unable to purchase most of their needed items. The assessment also found that access to cash and availability of services were impacted to varying degrees based on area, with water services least affected in seven of the eight municipalities assessed, electricity not available or interrupted in all but one municipality and access to cash impacted to some extent in all eight of the municipalities assessed. Health services were reported to be negatively impacted in six of the assessed municipalities. Across the board, education has been the worst impacted, with schools entirely or partially non-functioning in six of eight municipalities. In addition, Protection Sector partners report that civilians trapped in conflict areas continue to be unable to move freely to safer areas due to the security situation, while general lawlessness, including looting of IDPs' homes, is on the rise. According to UNHCR, the Libyan Red Crescent successfully evacuated more than 50 individuals from conflict areas in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest IOMDTM figures, nearly 55,000 persons have now fled their homes as a result of the armed conflict. Some 4,350 new IDPs have been identified since 2 May in Garabolli, Tajoura, Suq Al Jumaa, Msallata and Surman. Most newlyidentifed IDPs are displaced from Khallat Al Frujan, Wadi Al Rabih, Ain Zara and Triq Al Matar areas. The areas of origin of IDPs have remained relatively consistent over the past weeks, as frontlines have remained largely static. However the displacement areas of IDPs increasingly extend to areas outside of Tripoli, along the coastal line in Western Libya. 29 collective shelters are now in operation, estimated to house some 550 IDP families (approximately 2,750 individuals), with the majority of IDPs staying in urban areas with family/friends or in rented accommodation.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs