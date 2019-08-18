Monday, 19/8/2019 | 1:31 UTC+0
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014

August 18, 2019   

BENGHAZI Libya reopened on Friday its airport in the main southern city of Sebha which had been closed since January 2014 due to security problems, residents said.

A commercial flight landed from the main eastern city of Benghazi, they said.

Southern Libya has been gripped by worse insecurity and chaos than the rest of the North African country since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, although security in Sebha is better than in other parts of the impoverished region.

In Murzuq town to the west of Sebha, at least 90 people have been killed and 6,500 displaced since fighting broke out between different tribesmen in August, according to the United Nations.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

