Libya PM back after presidential election postponed

Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah led a cabinet meeting on Thursday, marking his return to the post despite concerns that postponement of the country’s presidential election could jeopardize his position. The election, set for December 24, was meant to be the culmination of United Nations-led efforts to drag Libya out of a decade of conflict since a 2011 revolt against dictator Muammar Gaddafi. But it was derailed by bitter arguments over divisive candidates – among them Dbeibah himself – and a disputed legal framework. Dbeibah, a business tycoon, had taken leave from his role…

