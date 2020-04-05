Monday, 6/4/2020 | 2:13 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
UN Calls For Cease-Fire In Libya On Anniversary Of Armed Conflict
Trump Pushes Unproven COVID Treatment
Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 29 | January – February 2020
Libya – IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 29 (Jan-Feb 2020)
Coronavirus, Conflict Threaten Thousands of Refugees, Migrants Detained in Libya
You are here:  / General / Libya – IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 29 (Jan-Feb 2020)

Libya – IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 29 (Jan-Feb 2020)

April 5, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

This report presents the Key findings of Round 29 of the mobility tracking component of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Libya.

Source: International Organization for Migration

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   