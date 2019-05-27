- ticket title
Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (January – April 2019)May 27, 2019
KEY FIGURES
6.6 million Total population
0.823 million People in Need
0.552 million Targeted population
0.280 million Reached population 51% of targeted population
173,000 Total number of IDPs as of Feb 2019
445,000 Total number of returnees
661,000 Total number of migrants
78,000 Tripoli conflict IDPs
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance.
Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law,
International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs