Saturday, 21/9/2019 | 2:55 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)
Libyan Coast Guard picks up nearly 500 migrants in region surrounding Tripoli
How Pompeo Took Charge of US Response to Attack on Saudi Oil Fields
Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority
Migrant shooting highlights concern about Libyan coast guard
You are here:  / General / Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)

Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)

September 20, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

KEY FIGURES

6.6 million

Total population

0.823 million

People in Need

0.554 million

Targeted population

0.239million**

Reached population through HRP activities

43% of targeted population

0.412million** Total reached population

0.269 million

Total number of IDPs

0.445 million

Total number of returnees

0.641 million

Total number of migrants

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

- Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance

Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

-->
   
   