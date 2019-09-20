Breaking news
- Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)
- Libyan Coast Guard picks up nearly 500 migrants in region surrounding Tripoli
- How Pompeo Took Charge of US Response to Attack on Saudi Oil Fields
- Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority
- Migrant shooting highlights concern about Libyan coast guard
Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)September 20, 2019
KEY FIGURES
6.6 million
Total population
0.823 million
People in Need
0.554 million
Targeted population
0.239million**
Reached population through HRP activities
43% of targeted population
0.412million** Total reached population
0.269 million
Total number of IDPs
0.445 million
Total number of returnees
0.641 million
Total number of migrants
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
- Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance
Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs