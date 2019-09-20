Libya: Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan – July 2019)

KEY FIGURES

6.6 million

Total population

0.823 million

People in Need

0.554 million

Targeted population

0.239million**

Reached population through HRP activities

43% of targeted population

0.412million** Total reached population

0.269 million

Total number of IDPs

0.445 million

Total number of returnees

0.641 million

Total number of migrants

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

- Provide and improve safe and dignified access to essential goods and critical public services in synergy with sustainable development assistance

Enhance protection and promote adherence to International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Refugee Law

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs