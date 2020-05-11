Tuesday, 12/5/2020 | 3:06 UTC+0
Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (May 10, 2020)

May 11, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Location: Benghazi municipality, Benghazi district

HF Name & Type: Al-Jalla hospital for surgery and trauma

Attack type: Shooting

Incident: Armed group opened fire inside the intensive care unit in Al-Jalla hospital.
Indiscriminate shooting. Panic between health workers. Doctors and nurses were assaulted.

Prior health facility condition: This hospital has 360 beds and was fully functioning.
Impact Medical equipment in ICU ward was damaged, including 7 respirators, monitors, ultrasound machine and other life-saving devices. Transferring all urgent cases to Benghazi Medical Center.

Source: World Health Organization

