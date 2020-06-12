Breaking news
- British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
- Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
- The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
- Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
- The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
Libya: Health Sector Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare (June 06, 2020)June 12, 2020
Location Abu Qurayn municipality, Misrata district
HF Name & Type Mobile ambulance point
Attack type Air strike
Incident An ambulance point affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was hit in the Abu Qurayn area, near Sirte. No injuries were reported. The facility incurred significant damage, including ambulance vehicle.
Source: World Health Organization
