Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (April 2020)May 1, 2020
KEY ISSUES
• 8 attacks on health care in April 2020.
• Besiegement of Tarhouna and impact on health services availability.
• The work of 80-90% of PHC facilities across the country are impacted by COVID-19 situation.
• Military activities and shifting lines of conflict disrupt essential health service provision.
• Pending requirement to update and finalize COVID-19 national preparedness and response plan.
• Impact of COVID-19 on delayed implementation of health sector projects.
• Increasing need for continuous technical support, advise and expertise to the national authorities for COVID-19 response.
• Limited COVID-19 capabilities (only in Tripoli and Benghazi).
• Allocation of national resources to establish COVID-19 isolation/hospitalization sites in non-public health facilities. Parallel system.
• Absence of the system to report and reflect on the levels of national funding and response in unified manner.
• Decentralized response at a municipality level.
Source: World Health Organization
