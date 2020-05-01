Libya: Health Sector Bulletin (April 2020)

KEY ISSUES

• 8 attacks on health care in April 2020.

• Besiegement of Tarhouna and impact on health services availability.

• The work of 80-90% of PHC facilities across the country are impacted by COVID-19 situation.

• Military activities and shifting lines of conflict disrupt essential health service provision.

• Pending requirement to update and finalize COVID-19 national preparedness and response plan.

• Impact of COVID-19 on delayed implementation of health sector projects.

• Increasing need for continuous technical support, advise and expertise to the national authorities for COVID-19 response.

• Limited COVID-19 capabilities (only in Tripoli and Benghazi).

• Allocation of national resources to establish COVID-19 isolation/hospitalization sites in non-public health facilities. Parallel system.

• Absence of the system to report and reflect on the levels of national funding and response in unified manner.

• Decentralized response at a municipality level.

