LIBYA GOVERNMENT SAYS RETAKES HAFTAR’S LAST REDOUBT IN WEST

Libya’s UN-recognised government announced Friday another victory in its counter-offensive against eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, overrunning his last western stronghold Tarhuna, launchpad of an abortive 14-month assault on the capital.

The recapture of the strategic town southeast of the capital capped a week that already saw the Government of National Accord reestablish control over the whole of Greater Tripoli, including the abandoned civilian airport on its southern outskirts.

“Our heroic forces have extended their control over the whole of Tarhuna,” said GNA spokesman Mohamad Gnounou.

“Our heroic forces have full control of Greater Tripoli right up to the city limits,” Gnounou announced on Thursday.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj vowed that his government would impose its control over the whole of Libya.

Source: National News Agency