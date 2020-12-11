Breaking news
- Libya EWARN & Diseases Surveillance Bulletin Week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020)
- WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 21 (Reporting period: 26 November to 9 December 2020)
- No one is safe until we are all safe
- UNHCR Update Libya (11 December 2020) [EN/AR]
- MP Ahmed Maitiq Meets The UK Ambassador To Libya.
EWARN & Disease Surveillance – Libya

Highlight: During Epidemiological week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020):
EWARN & Disease Surveillance – Libya
Highlight: During Epidemiological week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020):
• A total of 19641 consultations and total EWARN 5585 were recorded, marking decrease in consultation and decrease in EWARN compared with last week: 23083 consultations and total EWARN 6151.
• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were: Acute Upper Respiratory Infections (AURI), Acute Lower Respiratory Infections (ALRI) and Acute Diarrhea (AD), respectively.
• Six cases of Pertussis, 09 cases of Meningitis, 179 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, 18 cases of Bloody Diarrhea and 16 cases of Acute Jaundice Syndrome were reported.
Source: Government of Libya
