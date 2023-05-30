General

Libya drone strikes kill two, others injured

Drone strikes in Libya have killed at least two people and wounded several others -including the nephew of a Libyan member of parliament.

The strikes - which hit parts of Al-Maya port in the north-west - followed others on Sunday.

Politicians in the country's eastern-based parliament have accused the Tripoli-based national unity government (GNU) of targeting the home of the local MP, Ali Bouzribah.

The GNU has denied this, saying the drones were aimed at drug smugglers and people traffickers operating at Al-Maya port.

Libya has been plagued by more than a decade of violence ever since the Nato-backed toppling of former President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Source: BBC

