Libya: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 2 (6 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 5 April 2020, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Libya, including one death.

• Immediate needs include the support to rapid response teams, personal protective equipment, laboratory diagnostic kits and other essential supplies, as well as the establishment and support to isolation sites and wards, training and capacity building of health staff, health education and the distribution of awareness materials.

• Despite calls for a global ceasefire to focus on fighting COVID-19, clashes continue in Libya. The Libyan Humanitarian Country Team call on parties to the conflict in Libya to immediately cease fighting and redirect all efforts in preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Facilitation of humanitarian assistance, for both ongoing programming and COVID-19 response interventions, is critical to ensure humanitarian organizations can continue to implement life-saving activities.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs