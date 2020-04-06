Tuesday, 7/4/2020 | 11:14 UTC+0
Libya: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 2 (6 April 2020)
UN Calls For Cease-Fire In Libya On Anniversary Of Armed Conflict
Trump Pushes Unproven COVID Treatment
Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 29 | January – February 2020
Libya – IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 29 (Jan-Feb 2020)
Libya: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 2 (6 April 2020)

April 6, 2020   

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 5 April 2020, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Libya, including one death.

• Immediate needs include the support to rapid response teams, personal protective equipment, laboratory diagnostic kits and other essential supplies, as well as the establishment and support to isolation sites and wards, training and capacity building of health staff, health education and the distribution of awareness materials.

• Despite calls for a global ceasefire to focus on fighting COVID-19, clashes continue in Libya. The Libyan Humanitarian Country Team call on parties to the conflict in Libya to immediately cease fighting and redirect all efforts in preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Facilitation of humanitarian assistance, for both ongoing programming and COVID-19 response interventions, is critical to ensure humanitarian organizations can continue to implement life-saving activities.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

