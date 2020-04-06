- ticket title
- Libya: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 2 (6 April 2020)
- UN Calls For Cease-Fire In Libya On Anniversary Of Armed Conflict
- Trump Pushes Unproven COVID Treatment
- Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Libya IDP and Returnee Report: Mobility Tracking Round 29 | January – February 2020
- Libya – IDP and Returnee Key Findings Report 29 (Jan-Feb 2020)
Libya: COVID-19 Flash Update No. 2 (6 April 2020)April 6, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
• As of 5 April 2020, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Libya, including one death.
• Immediate needs include the support to rapid response teams, personal protective equipment, laboratory diagnostic kits and other essential supplies, as well as the establishment and support to isolation sites and wards, training and capacity building of health staff, health education and the distribution of awareness materials.
• Despite calls for a global ceasefire to focus on fighting COVID-19, clashes continue in Libya. The Libyan Humanitarian Country Team call on parties to the conflict in Libya to immediately cease fighting and redirect all efforts in preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Facilitation of humanitarian assistance, for both ongoing programming and COVID-19 response interventions, is critical to ensure humanitarian organizations can continue to implement life-saving activities.
Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.