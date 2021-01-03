Breaking news
- Presidency Council Links Its Decree On Foreign Currency Sale With Fees With Enforcement Of Central Bank Decision Amending The Rate Of Exchange
- The Guardian: Cost Of Conflict In Libya Reached $578 Billion
- Libya Contracts To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccination
- UN Mission Publishes List Of Names Of Members Of The Political Dialogue Advisory Committee
- NDCC Records 670 New CoronaVirus Infections
Tripoli- Libya has concluded a contract to purchase 2.8 million shots of COVID-19 vaccination. Member of the Consultative Committee on COVID-19 said in press statement that Libya purchased the vaccine and expected arrival date would be in the Spring.
Source: Libya News Agency
