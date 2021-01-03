Monday, 4/1/2021 | 1:12 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Presidency Council Links Its Decree On Foreign Currency Sale With Fees With Enforcement Of Central Bank Decision Amending The Rate Of Exchange
The Guardian: Cost Of Conflict In Libya Reached $578 Billion
Libya Contracts To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccination
UN Mission Publishes List Of Names Of Members Of The Political Dialogue Advisory Committee
NDCC Records 670 New CoronaVirus Infections
You are here:  / Health Care / Libya Contracts To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccination

Libya Contracts To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccination

January 3, 2021   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli- Libya has concluded a contract to purchase 2.8 million shots of COVID-19 vaccination. Member of the Consultative Committee on COVID-19 said in press statement that Libya purchased the vaccine and expected arrival date would be in the Spring.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   