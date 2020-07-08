Libya: Booby traps cause 130 casualties in southern Tripoli in 5 weeks – UN

TRIPOLI— The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that 130 Libyans were killed and injured by booby traps in the south of the capital Tripoli over the past five weeks.

The 130 casualties, 75 civilians and 55 clearance operators, are all victims of booby traps including IEDs and land mines, according to a UNSMIL statement.

“The UN is cautioning against unsafe, spontaneous returns of displaced persons in southern Tripoli,” the statement said.

Tripoli had witnessed more than a year of deadly armed conflict between the UN-backed government and the east-based army, before the UN-backed government announced takeover of all western Libya after the withdrawal of the east-based army.

The UN-backed government accuses the rival east-based army of planting landmines in conflict areas in southern Tripoli before withdrawing.

