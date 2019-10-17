LG SIGNATURE Takes Center Stage at American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Brand’s Art of Essence Captured in Unique Gala Photography By Noted Celebrity Photographer Mark Seliger

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — As the curtain rises on its starring role as Global Electronics Partner of American Ballet Theatre (ABT), LG SIGNATURE celebrated the opening of ABT’s Fall 2019 season. The ABT Fall Gala marked the debut of LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from global innovator LG Electronics, on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

As part of a choreographed alliance designed to further raise the profile of LG SIGNATURE in the minds of today’s most discerning consumers, the partnership with ABT channeled the singular elegance of LG SIGNATURE at the gala. Renowned photographer Mark Seliger, celebrated for his captivating celebrity portraits for Vanity Fair, photographed VIP gala guests’ “SIGNATURE Look.”

“As a long-time fan of America’s National Ballet Company®, I was honored to have the opportunity to join LG SIGNATURE in bringing to life the ABT gala experience in a fresh new way,” said Seliger. “From the patrons to the dancers, from the venue to the integration of the sophisticated LG SIGNATURE brand, the evening exuded grace and elegance.”

In a unique twist to traditional red carpet photos, Seliger captured ABT’s Principal Dancers in advance of the Gala and offered ABT guests the once-in-a-lifetime chance to imagine themselves in a photo with the dance company. Posing against a backdrop of the dancers’ image at a designated LG SIGNATURE photo station, guests received their own prima ballerina treatment by Seliger himself.

“Few occasions are as elegant as American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, which sells the premium global LG SIGNATURE brand in the United States. “LG SIGNATURE is proud to commemorate the unparalleled elegance of the ABT and its supporters through Mark Seliger’s signature elegant photography.”

Enhancing the overall experience for gala guests, LG SIGNATURE transformed the entrance to the Koch Theater into a dramatic gallery displaying the art of essence behind LG SIGNATURE. Precision crafted for sophisticated consumers such as ballet aficianados, LG SIGNATURE products embody sophistication, luxury and purity, VanderWaal added.

“We are proud to partner with LG SIGNATURE, a brand committed to setting a new standard of excellence,” said Kara Medoff Barnett, Executive Director of American Ballet Theatre. “Likewise, ABT has exemplified excellence for almost 80 years, with exhilarating performances and incomparable artists. The synergy between our brands offers elegance and innovation at the highest levels.”

Spotlighted in the gallery were award-winning LG SIGNATURE products – led by the brand new 88-inch class 8K OLED TV (with images 16 times sharper than HDTV), and an array of Wi-Fi-enabled smart appliances including refrigerators, air purifiers and washer/dryer combos – all combining sophisticated design with unique LG SIGNATURE features.

For more information about LG SIGNATURE and its suite of state-of-the-art home electronics and appliances, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com .

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product’s essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE’s modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About American Ballet Theatre

Recognized by an act of the United States Congress as America’s National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope and outreach. Founded in 1940, ABT performs for more than 300,000 people annually. It has made more than 30 international tours to 45 countries and has been sponsored by the State Department of the United States on many of these engagements. In keeping with its long-standing commitment to bringing the finest in dance to the widest possible audience, ABT has enjoyed triumphant successes with recent engagements in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Singapore, Oman and Paris.

