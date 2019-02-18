LG SIGNATURE Ambassadors Forecast Top Design Trends For 2019

Clay, Cream, Coral Pairings and Metallics to Take Centre Stage in Interior Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — LG SIGNATURE ambassadors, experts in the fields of interior design, architecture and fashion, have given their informed predictions for the trends set to take over in 2019. Darren Palmer, Australia’s preeminent interior designer, has forecasted what will be hot in home décor this year, integrating LG SIGNATURE products with the latest colors and materials to deliver flair and functionality. Leading German architect, Hadi Teherani, and fellow countryman, the iconic fashion designer Michael Michalsky, have also shared their take on the trends that will dominate 2019 in their respective industries.

Palmer, who is also a successful author and charismatic judge on Australian TV series ‘The Block,’ expects clay, cream and coral tones to be popular in 2019. As an evolution of blush and millennial pink, he believes that the cooler, more playful coral elements will reinvigorate the popularity of terracotta and clay tones with cream used as the perfect contrast and relief.

Additionally, he predicts that metallics will remain a central point of interest in interior design palettes. Combining durability with classic appeal, metal finishes such as stainless steel, nickel and chrome are timeless and enduring inclusions with brass and gold continuing to have appeal well into 2019.

“For more neutral or monochromatic color schemes, matte black’s appeal carries through from 2018 with matte metallics such as gunmetal and anthracite providing a more nuanced approach to a dark metallic for contemporary interior schemes,” said Palmer. Inspired by LG SIGNATURE’s understated design aesthetic, and guided by his own impeccable sensibilities, the renowned interior expert remodeled his kitchen to match the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator’s titanium metallic finish.

In the fashion arena, LG SIGNATURE ambassador Michael Michalsky expects genderless couture and performance-inspired luxury sportswear to be important trends in 2019. He also identified bright shades of red, orange, yellow, green and blue as the major colors we’ll see on runways and on high streets this year. Always interested in finding the best way to care for fabrics, Michalsky praised the LG SIGNATURE washing machine’s Inverter Heat Pump Drying feature, which offers delicate care with 60-70 degree Celsius low-temperature drying. “I find LG SIGNATURE’s washing machine excellent in cleaning performance, as it perfectly and gently washes off all stains without color bleeds,” he commented.

Providing an architect’s perspective, Hadi Teherani adds that user-friendly designs prioritizing personalized space and experiences will continue to prevail this year. “Architects are working on creating an environment for human beings that is experienced as being positive and stimulating. Current impulses in the digitalization of the building process or parametric facades have to meet this standard, too.” LG SIGNATURE, with its intuitive design and the intelligent SmartThinQ™ application, is the perfect addition to such spaces as it can easily meet the needs of those working or living in them.

LG SIGNATURE continues to expand its global campaign and recently turned heads at CES 2019 with the launch of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, the world’s first television with a rollable display. The diverse initiatives comprising the worldwide campaign are indicative of LG SIGNATURE’s drive to lead the lifestyle market with home appliances that deliver performance and aesthetics in equal measure.

