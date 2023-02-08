LG LAUNCHES THE ENERGY EFFICIENT MULTI V i WITH CUTTING-EDGE AI ENGINE

Equipped with Advanced AI Software, Company’s New, High-efficiency VRF Solution Delivers a Smarter, More Comfortable Indoor Environment

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of the new Multi V i, a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution equipped with the company’s highly evolved AI engine, in key global markets starting from Europe. Suitable for mid- to high-rise buildings, such as offices, schools, shopping malls, apartment buildings and hotels, the energy efficient Multi V i comes with a range of differentiated, smart features that help reduce energy consumption and deliver a more comfortable indoor environment – and a quieter outdoor environment – all-year-round.

AI Smart Care

The Multi V i’s sophisticated AI engine enables AI Smart Care, which leverages spatial and situational learning to optimize operation; adjusting cooling or heating power according to several variables, including the number of people in the room, humidity levels, and indoor and outside ambient temperature. This enables the product to improve energy savings by up to 24.7 percent.1 Meanwhile, AI Indoor Space Care helps maintain a steady temperature and reduce energy consumption by automatically turning on indoor units in occupied areas, and turning them off in unoccupied areas.

AI Energy Management

Another efficiency-focused feature, AI Energy Management allows users to set energy consumption targets, which can help to lower the overall power usage of the Multi V i.

Noise Target Control

The Multi V i also helps to enhance the comfort of those living in neighboring buildings or houses. Users can set an operational noise limit (from 50 to 70 decibels2) in advance to ensure that the sound produced by the outdoor unit does not exceed the level of volume they’ve specified.

Weather Information Interlocking Control

Providing smart performance and convenience, the Weather Information Interlocking Control feature of LG’s VRF solution automatically selects custom operation modes – including Automatic Pre-heating and Automatic Snow Removal – based on the weather conditions.3 Automatic Pre-heating allows users to enjoy a warm indoor environment, even on the coldest days of the year, by automatically heating the room in advance, while Automatic Snow Removal prevents snow from accumulating and freezing on the outdoor unit.

Powerful Performance

Boasting powerful, dependable performance even in extreme weather conditions, the Multi V i has surpassed its predecessor, the Multi V 5, to become the most energy efficient LG VRF solution yet. 4 The unit’s newly designed biomimetic fan and an enhanced air-flow path combine to reduce fan-motor power consumption,5 resulting in improved energy savings. LG’s outstanding, new model can provide fresh, comfortable indoor air in any season, working at full cooling capacity in temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius6, and full heating capacity in temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees Celsius.7

AI Smart Up

The Multi V i’s AI engine powers a variety of smart features, such as Auto Tuning and Remote Upgrade, which help to improve convenience and the overall user experience. The Auto Tuning system automatically tunes the compressor and motor during initial installation or when they need replacing, allowing for faster and easier setup and servicing. Meanwhile, with the Remote Upgrade system, LG’s VRF solution can be automatically updated to the latest software version without an on-site service visit. Furthermore, the Multi V i offers AI Smart Diagnosis, which provides automated system analysis and easy-to-read status reports to help reduce service times and boost reliability.

“Boasting our outstanding AI engine, the new Multi V i offers enhanced energy-savings, a more pleasant indoor environment and exceptional convenience,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to deliver complete air solutions leveraging its cutting-edge AI and industry-leading HVAC technologies.

1 Tested internally following KS Test Standard (KS B ISO 15042:2006) using 24 horespower (HP) model Multi V i. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment. 2 Available setttings are 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 decibels. 3 The Weather Information Locking Control can be used by connecting the AccuWeather app to the ThinQ server.

Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment. 4 15 percent increase in energy efficiency compared to LG Multi V 5 (8HP) according to Energy Efficiency Rating (EER). Tested by Eurovent using testing models ARUM080LTE6 (Multi V i) and ARUM080LTE5 (Multi V 5). Results may vary depending on usage environment. 5 Power consumption of model RPUX202X9E (Multi V i) reduced by 12 percent compared to model RPUW20GX9E (Multi V 5). 6 The Multi V i can provide reliable cooling operation in temperatures (outdoor) ranging from negative 15 to 52 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb) and can operate at the full capacity in temperature as high as 43 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb). Based on LG Multi V i performance data in LG’s Product Data Book (PDB). 7 The Multi V i can provide reliable heating operaton in temperatures (outdoor) ranging from negative 30 to 18 degrees Celsius (wet-bulb) and can operate at the full capacity in temperature as low as negative 10 degress Celsius (wet-bulb). Based on LG Multi V i performance data in LG’s PDB. Results may vary depending on the applied model, local temperature and actual environment.

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

