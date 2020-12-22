Legal Committee Assigned By The Political Forum Holds First Meeting.

Tripoli, 22 December 2020(Lana) The Legal Committee assigned by the Libyan Political Talks held its first meeting on Monday via video link in the presence of the UN Special Envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams. The 18 member committee is tasked with the follow up of the Constitutional Committee, set up by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and to file its recommendations to the House including proposals of the basis, constitutional arrangements which could lead to national elections. Williams paid tribute to the progress that has been made on different tracks which underlined the goodwill to achieve political breakthrough. The UN Envoy also paid tribute to the Government move handing over LD 50 million to the National Election Commission. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency