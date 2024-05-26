LEBANON’S HONORARY CONSUL IN FLORENCE HOLDS LUNCHEON IN HONOR OF PATRIARCH AL-RAHI, IN PRESENCE OF MAWLAWI, NASSAR & BASSIL



Lebanon’s Honorary Consul in Florence, Charbel al-Shbeir, and his two brothers, Zakhia and Paul, held a luncheon in honor of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, at the Osteria Dell’Olio in Florence, in the presence of Caretaker Ministers of Interior and Tourism, Bassam Mawlawi and Walid Nassar, alongside the ‘Strong Lebanon’ Parliamentary Bloc Head, MP Gebran Bassil and his wife Chantal, the Lebanese and Palestinian Ambassadors to Italy, Mira Daher and Abeer Audeh, the Lebanese Consul in Naples, Zakhia al-Kouba, the Patriarchal Delegate to the Holy See, President of the Pontifical Maronite Institute, Bishop John Rafik al-Warsha, the General President of the Lebanese Maronite Order, Abbot Hadi Mahfouz, and several prominent religious figures and dignitaries and members of the Lebanese community residing abroad.

In his welcoming speech, al-Shbeir said: ‘We meet again to rejoice together in the fruitful outcome of the efforts made to open the parish of Saint Charbel in Florence, with the bless

ing of His Beatitude and the blessing of Saint Charbel.’

He added: “Saint Charbel is not only a saint for Maronites and Christians, but his miracles transcended the entire world. He did not distinguish between religion, sect, or race, but crossed all sects…We hope that he will bestow upon us and our nation a miracle that will save it from the difficult situation in which it is floundering.”

In turn, Minister Nassar praised ‘the initiative taken by the senior consul and the sacrifices he is making for Lebanon in these difficult circumstances,’ and thanked Minister Bassil for the good decision of appointing al-Shbeir as honorary consul in Florence during his term as Foreign Affairs Minister, as he has proven to be up to the responsibility in highly representing Lebanon.

Nassar announced a decision that will be issued tomorrow upon his return to Lebanon to include the Saint Charbel Parish Church in Florence on the global tourism map and promote it worldwide.

In this context, Nassar presented Shbeir with an

honorary shield in appreciation of his remarkable efforts and dedication to his country.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon