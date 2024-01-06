Lebanese resistance targets Israeli enemy base (Meron) in response to Arouri assassination

Beirut, Lebanese National Resistance announced Saturday that it targeted, with 62 missiles the Israeli enemy 'Meron' air control base. 'This attack is part of the initial response to the assassination of Deputy cheif of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri and his companions in the southern suburb of Beirut ', the resistance said in a statement. The resistance added 'the Meron air base, which is located on the top of Mount Jarmaq, is considered the only center for surveillance and air control in northern Occupied Palastine and it is one of two main bases in the usurping entity, Meron in the north, and the second one is Mitzpe Ramon in the south'. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency