Lavarov: UN Alone Capable Of Guaranteeing Integrity Of Libya

Lavarov: UN Alone Capable Of Guaranteeing Integrity Of LibyaFebruary 17, 2020
Rome-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavarov said the United Nations is the sole guarantor of Libya's integrity. In an interview with the Italian 'La Stampa' newspaper Lavarov pointed to the EU intention to ensure integrity of Libyan territory saying it was unclear to me.' Lavarov said 'the matter is for Libyans to act as guarantor in this sense and the mission of the international community is to create the right conditions with the perception that the UN alone can provide the comprehensive guarantees.'
Source: Libya News Agency