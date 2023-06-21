Labor Minister opens annual conference

Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Labour Minister, opened the annual Leadership forum themed "Think Like a CEO", which is held between June 21 and 22.

The two-day event was organized by Origin Group, in the presence of its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Banna with the participation of experts in human resources from Bahrain and abroad.

The conference aims to develop leaders from national cadres in the development of human resources, in light of the acceleration of technology and artificial intelligence, and the development of young leaders, which are the most important pillars of development and linking them to technology.

The conference reviewed the most prominent leadership problems, including taking difficult decisions during crises, managing work teams and finding appropriate solutions. It also reviewed successful experiences in this context.

Humaidan stressed the importance of the theme of this year's conference, pointing out that developing national competencies and upgrading them to leadership levels to lead the production process reflects positively on the sustainability of improving productivity levels in institutions, because the qualified national leadership component represents a real capital in the development paths. He highlighted the successful experiences of institutions which relied on the Bahraini competencies that progressed in their professional ladder to assume advanced leadership positions.

Dr. Al Banna said that this conference aims to refine the skills of young administrative leaders, especially from the category of the future generation, who will become leaders and managers to lead companies, institutions, and agencies in the future in the public and private sectors.

The Minister of Labour honored the participating and supporting institutions and companies in the conference, in addition to the establishments that achieved success stories in developing their cadres thanks to the provision of professional and specialised training, especially for the youth category among them, with the aim of providing them with professional skills to lead their institutions towards excellence and success

This year's conference will discuss the latest methods of simulation in practical training. It will also review the best labour models, practices, and experiences presented by a group of experts and specialists in the field of upgrading the skills of leaders in various governmental and private institutions.

