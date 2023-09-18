Kuwait Finance Ministry: Protection protocol activated after hack attempt

Kuwait Ministry of Finance has revealed that

it had encountered a cyberattack targeting one of its systems early Monday

morning, which triggered its security and protection protocol system, and also disconnected and isolated hardware devices.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the ministry as saying in a press release that salary transfer procedures are not affected by the attempted hack, pointing out that the government financial servers are isolated and work within the ministry is continuing without disruption.

The ministry has been in contact with the National Cybersecurity Centre for

updates and assessment of the hack.

