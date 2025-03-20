Kufra Municipality Denies Entry of Over One Million Sudanese Refugees

Kufra: The Kufra Municipality has officially denied reports suggesting that more than one million Sudanese refugees have entered the country, clarifying that such information is inaccurate.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Director of the Municipality’s Media Office, Abdullah Suleiman, stated in press statements that the figures circulating about the entry of more than one million Sudanese refugees into Libya are incorrect. He emphasized that the actual number is significantly lower than the reported figures.

Suleiman explained that the Libyan borders are not closely monitored, which complicates the task of determining the precise number of Sudanese refugees who have entered the country since the onset of the armed conflict in Sudan.

He further confirmed that the Kufra Municipality has issued over 120,000 health certificates to Sudanese refugees, and noted that their arrivals continue daily, although at varying rates.