Khobar Police Thwarts Promotion of Methamphetamine

Khobar Police have arrested a Bangladeshi resident for promoting methamphetamine. Legal action has been taken against him, and he was referred to the competent authority.

The Security agencies are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or trafficking by calling (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. They can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (995) or email (995@gdnc.gov.sa). All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Source: Saudi Press Agency