JSGQ Provided Guardrail Products for 800 Kilometers of Saudi Arabia Highway, making the Cumulative Shipment to the Middle East Market Exceed 85,000 Tons

LIYANG, China, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) has been supplying guardrail products to Saudi Arabia Highway since 2012. As of today, it has completed the supply of more than 800 kilometers of this road (Perimeter Unit: 1500 Linear Meters).

JSGQ begun to export traffic safety protection products to the Middle East from 2006. The main products include traffic noise barriers and highway guardrails, the cumulative shipments of which has exceeded 85,000 tons, of which main targeting countries are Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

JSGQ is one of China’s Top 100 Transportation Companies, occupying a leading position in this industry. Yuan Guoqiang, General Manager of JSGQ, said, “We believe that the Middle East is one of the important markets in the transportation industry. It has a vast territory and the desert areas require high-quality guardrail products to improve highway facilities. Guardrails also play a role in defending the desert environment with an enormous application range.”

JSGQ is one of the largest hot-dip galvanized processing plants in China with a wide range of producing intelligent robots and technologies to significantly improve the efficiency and quality in recent years. At the same time, it also introduces authoritative third-party test standards for the factory to ensure the quality of raw materials and products. JSGQ’s hot-dip galvanized products are exported to such country markets as USA, India, Netherlands, Australia, UAE and Korea, establishing a long-term business relationship with local clients.

About JSGQ

Founded in 1998, JSGQ has a history of 22 years. It owns 3 main business areas: solar mounting structure, traffic safety protection and building materials. Its annual sales exceed 20 billion yuan in 2020. Its annual productions exceed 3 million tons. Since 2003, it has been on the list of China’s top 500 private enterprises for consecutive 17 years. Also, it is one of China’s Top 100 Traffic Enterprises and Leading Enterprise of China’s Industry in China’s industry. As the biggest hot-dip galvanization factory, it is the only enterprise of solar mounting structure on the Top 500 list.