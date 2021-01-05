JSGQ Attaches Great Importance to Independent Research and Development, with the Star Patent “H-shaped Noise Barrier Steel Column” Leading 90+ National Patents and Certifications

LIYANG, China, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) has been investing on independent research and development and innovation of products since its establishment, which cover three major businesses: building materials, traffic safety protections and solar mounting structures. As of today, JSGQ’s self-developed products have obtained more than 90 national patents and certifications, including which for appearance, invention and utility model, etc.

Among them, the star patent “H-shaped Noise Barrier Steel Column”, independently developed by JSGQ has been widely used in global high-speed rail projects. This kind of product attaches great importance to details in the structural design, effectively improving its overall sound insulation by more than 35% with good shock absorption effects, waterproof and rainproof functions and high stability, so as to have a reliable system service life.

JSGQ is one of the largest hot-dip galvanized plants in China. With its independent research and development capability, JSGQ has been quickly stepping upon the forefront of all three sectors, becoming China’s Top 100 Transportation Companies and China’s Top 500 Private Enterprises. At the same time, its products have successively won such honors and awards as “Clean and High-efficiency Hot-dipped Galvanized Technology and Industrialization of Steel Parts, Hubei Province Science and Technology Progress Award” and “Clean and High-efficiency Hot-dipped Galvanized Technology and Complete Equipment, Chongqing Municipality Science and Technology Progress Award”, etc.

Yuan Guoqiang, General Manager of JSGQ, said, “we aspire to be world’s leading hot-dipped galvanized technology and product provider and wish that China’s superior galvanized products can serve customers from worldwide. JSGQ’s products have exported to such countries as USA, India, Netherlands, Australia, UAE and Korea, establishing a long-term business relationship with local clients. At the same time, JSGQ will expand overseas market shares in this year. JSGQ has set up branch office in Australia and plans to successively set up subsidiaries and offices in countries and regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe.”

JSGQ ‘s official website: www.jsgq.cn

Sales and business contact: Li Ling [email protected]