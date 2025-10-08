BERLIN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 29 September 2025 – The Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main has granted a comprehensive preliminary injunction in favor of Josip Heit, strategic advisor to Apertum Holding a company specialized in technology solutions, against the Ireland-based website “BE Conflict Management” and its domain bekm.eu, which had published a series of defamatory statements in both English and German concerning Mr. Heit, Apertum Holding, and others.

In its ruling dated September 19, 2025, (Case No. 2-03 O 315/25), the Regional Court found that 14 statements made by the website were unlawful and in violation of press law principles. These statements were ordered removed, and any future publication could result in penalties of up to EUR 250,000- or six-months’ imprisonment.

The injunction follows a prior legal success in the United States, where the Texas State Securities Board rescinded its cease-and-desist order against Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit in the face of robust legal defense from Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit, confirming that no enforcement action was warranted.

Nevertheless, BE Conflict Management continued to disseminate misleading reports based on now-dismissed claims. The Frankfurt Regional Court’s ruling underscores that republishing allegations without verifying current legal status or offering the affected parties a right to respond contravenes journalistic standards and German media law.

“This injunction is a significant step in protecting our clients’ reputation,” said attorney Christian-Oliver Moser, founding partner of the Berlin-based law firm IRLE MOSER, which specializes in media law and represents Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit. “We’ve long fought against anonymous online smear campaigns masquerading as investigative journalism. This decision reaffirms the rule-of-law protections available in Germany against such tactics.”

Josip Heit, strategic advisor to Apertum Holding, added:

“We welcome the court’s clear statement: unfounded accusations have no place in public discourse. We remain fully committed to legal compliance in every jurisdiction where our innovative technologies are available. We will continue to use all legal means to combat defamation campaigns by competitors and blackmailers. In doing so, we will also consistently defend ourselves through criminal proceedings until these criminal platforms – such as behindMLM and the network behind it – are put out of business.”

This court decision highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in digital media. As online platforms evolve, Apertum Holding and Mr. Heit’s proactive legal efforts underscore their commitment to correcting the public record and upholding journalistic integrity.