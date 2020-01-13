Jolywood Supply N type solar panel to the biggest bifacial Solar plant in Middle East

UZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (SZ: 300393) (Jolywood), a global leading supplier of solar back sheet and N-type bifacial solar cells, has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world’s largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East.

Jolywood has delivered 105MWac of solar power to the Marubeni Corporation’s latest power station using its revolutionary N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules from June 2019. The power station, will be connected to the grid in the end of January 2020, is Oman’s first photovoltaic project and supersedes the world’s former largest N-type bifacial solar power station at China’s National Power and Flood Control Base with a supply of 100MWdc of power.

“We are honored our groundbreaking N-type bifacial solar modules will be used for this world-leading project,” said Mr. JianWei Lin, Chairman of Jolywood Group. “This is the result of a decade of pioneering spirit in the green energy industry, as well as our relentless dedication to R&D and innovation to give the world high quality, high efficiency, and low LCOE N-type technology.”

With an innovative structure and high production quality, Jolywood’s bifacial components offer superior energy efficiency, higher power generation and enhanced durability and reliability – all of which are uniquely suited for a solar power station in the energy-rich, but highly unpredictable, climates of the Middle East.

Due to its unique geography and extreme weather, the average operating temperature of solar components in the Middle East typically ranges between 50 degrees Celsius and 70 degrees Celsius – more than double the usual test standards of 25 degrees. Through a low-temperature coefficient, Jolywood’s bifacial components generate less heat and can withstand the fluctuating temperatures of the desert.

Jolywood’s bifacial components also have higher anti-LeTID performance to minimize the amount of photothermic decay, a common issue faced by solar suppliers in locations with high operating temperatures.

In addition, Jolywood’s bifacial components offer superior performance and more excellent energy absorption through high-efficiency rear-surface passivation. With over 80% efficiency, Jolywood’s elements have enhanced energy conversion and can fully leverage Oman’s energy-rich environment.

Simultaneously, the components are designed to withstand frequent dust storms in the area. The symmetrical structure, stability and flexibility of the design reduce the risk of cracks and damage, and bifacial technology has a larger surface area for a broader range of applications. The improved weak illumination response also allows for better power generation under low light conditions.

The project comes off the back of the successful grid connection of the Zonnepark Rilland in the Netherlands – Europe’s biggest N-bifacial solar power plant – where Jolywood supplied over 11.75MW of solar power.

“Looking forward, Jolywood will continue its ambition to bring renewable energy to the world as part of China’s Belt and Road initiative and is expected to hold over 55% market share on N-type solar cells by 2027.” said Mr. Alfred Liu, Oversea head of Jolywood.

About Jolywood

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology, a leader in the global solar industry with 3.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-Type Mono Bifacial solar cell and module, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., is engaged in the research & development, production and marketing of solar cells, solar modules and technical advisory services. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (SZ: 300393), is the largest professional manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 180 million square meters. For more information, please visit: http://www.jolywood.cn/en/ index.html.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1075548/Oman_project.jpg