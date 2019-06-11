Jolywood Signs Groundbreaking Agreement to Provide N-Type High-Efficiency Bifacial Modules for Expo 2020 Dubai

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On June 6 at SECE 2019 Jolywood, a leading Chinese manufacturer of N-type bifacial solar cells and modules, and Shanghai Electric signed a landmark cooperation deal to construct a 320MW capacity power station to deliver clean and renewable energy to Dubai Expo in 2020.

“Jolywood is striving to revolutionise the photovoltaic industry with the global supply of N-type bifacial technology. Through joint efforts, we aim to take the development of renewable energy to another level by setting a new benchmark for the industry,” said Weijian Lin, Chairman of Jolywood Group. “Looking forward, Jolywood will continue to bring renewable energy to the world as part of China’s Belt and Road initiative.”

Among those who attended the ceremony was Xiaobin Cao, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Company, who noted that the contribution Jolywood brings to the project will be significant, praising that high-quality of Jolywood’s bifacial modules. “Its unique N-type high-efficiency technology equips the modules with lower degradation and better temperature coefficient making them suitable for use in the Middle East while providing a more stable, clean and sustainable electric power,” he said.

Jolywood is due to complete its delivery of the modules in two stages scheduled for the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2022, respectively. As the largest overseas N-type bifacial power plant project for Jolywood, it marks a significant milestone for the manufacturer and builds on the past success of last year’s SPIC’s 100MW Sihong TopRunner project.

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Electric), listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, is a large integrated equipment manufacturing enterprise specialized in energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integration services. Since the 1990s, Shanghai Electric’s sales revenues have ranked in the top 3 Chinese equipment manufactures. In 2017, Shanghai Electric was selected as one of the Top 500 Global Manufacturing Companies, entering into the Fortune China Top 500 in the same year. The Group is ranked within the top 100 of ENR’s 2018 Top 250 International Contractors and has a brand value of 70.6 billion yuan.

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is the world’s leading manufacturer of N-type bifacial solar cells and module with a production capacity of more than 3GW production capacity of N-type monocrystalline bifacial solar cells and modules. Jolywood technology covers the world-leading N-type Passivating Contact, IBC, TBC and other cell and module technology. Jolywood’s parent company, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co., Ltd. (stock code: SZ300393), established in 2008 and successfully listed in the GEM in 2014, is the world’s largest professional PV backsheet manufacturer, committed to becoming the world’s top manufacturer of advanced integrated PV products.

