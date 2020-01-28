Joint Commission International announces SAFER™ Matrix: A transformative approach for identifying and communicating risk levels identified during the accreditation survey process

Available to hospitals and academic medical centers as part of the accreditation process beginning April 5

OAK BROOK, Illinois, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Joint Commission International (JCI) announces that beginning April 5, 2020, Survey Analysis for Evaluating Risk® (SAFER™) Matrix, a transformative approach for identifying and communicating a health care organization’s risk levels, will be integrated into JCI’s accreditation survey process for hospitals and academic medical centers. All other accreditation programs will incorporate SAFER™ Matrix later in 2020.

SAFER™ Matrix provides one comprehensive, visual representation of survey findings to help health care organizations prioritize and focus corrective actions by gauging each cited deficiency’s scope and likelihood to harm patients.

In addition, SAFER™ Matrix helps heath care organizations:

Easily identify findings with higher risk

Determine need for widespread quality initiatives

Prioritize resources and focus on strategic improvement plans in areas most in need of compliance activities and interventions

“Making the SAFER™ Matrix available to JCI-accredited hospitals and academic medical centers is a testament to JCI’s mission to continuously improve patient safety and quality of health care around the world,” said Paula Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, JCI. “We look forward to helping health care organizations pinpoint their most critical risk areas during survey and work with them to create a strategic plan to improve safety and quality of care.”

For more information visit: www. jointcommissioninternational. org/accreditation

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission’s mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www. jointcommissioninternational. org for more information.

