JETEX MAKES FLYING WITH A REDUCED CARBON FOOTPRINT POSSIBLE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex customers are now able to choose to fly with a reduced carbon footprint from six key global locations following an agreement with Shell. This demonstrates how general aviation service providers can support the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its commitment to reducing the industry’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2050.

Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, is fully aware of its responsibility towards the natural environment and to future generations, and pursues a comprehensive environmental strategy.

In today’s world, private aviation is a vital global catalyst for growth, providing access to markets, supporting jobs and promoting travel recovery. In addition to its many positive economic effects, though, air transport contributes to the production of carbon emissions. In response, Jetex is working with Shell to offer customers an option to offset the carbon emissions of their air travel. Offsets represent an immediate measure that can be deployed at scale by compensating for CO 2 emissions.

Every day, more than 200 aircraft fueled by Jetex take to the sky across the world. Being at the forefront of aviation fuel efficiency, Jetex is determined to reduce carbon emissions to continue developing without devaluing the environment. The new tool allows Jetex customers to calculate their flight emissions associated with the use of jet fuel and reduce them by choosing to invest in environment conservation programs. The programs are certified by international organizations such as the Verified Carbon Standard as well as Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standard, and include protection or redevelopment of natural ecosystems – such as forests, grasslands and wetlands – to lower concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. To recognize customers’ input, Jetex will be issuing certificates acknowledging individual contributions.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: “With private aviation growing, we are even more aware that our future has to be sustainable. Solving the complex issue of climate protection requires a multifaceted response, and offsetting emissions on flights is just one step that we are adopting to reduce our environmental impact. By working with Shell, we have carefully chosen environmental programs to ensure they are proven and deliver CO 2 emissions reductions as well as benefits to the communities and local biodiversity.”

“We look forward to working with Jetex to help enable their customers to compensate for flight emissions by choosing Shell’s high-quality nature-based carbon offsets,” said Anna Mascolo, President of Global Aviation at Shell. “Until sustainable aviation fuels and technology are developed at scale, carbon offsets will play a key role in helping the aviation sector achieve net-zero emissions.”

The new service is initially offered at Dubai, Paris, Singapore, Dublin, Dusseldorf and Salalah airports, with more locations being added as more of our customers want to lead the way to fly with reduced carbon footprint.

With energy and resource conservation being at the heart of its operations, Jetex is always looking to deliver the best value to its customers globally while helping them to reduce their carbon footprint. The new carbon offset program will provide a sound foundation for further globally orchestrated and genuinely effective environmental protection measures within the private aviation sector.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

