JETEX EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN DUBAI

With global business aviation market set for significant growth, Jetex continues to expand its presence at the flagship VIP Terminal in Dubai, the largest purpose-built facility of its kind in the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, signed an agreement with Falcon Aviation to manage its FBO and hangar at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai. This is a significant milestone for the global private aviation industry as Jetex is now operating the world’s largest private terminal in terms of VIP lounge space, which spans more than 32,000 square feet.

The new passenger lounge will complement Jetex’s existing facilities to meet the growing demand for private jet travel in the region. As the world’s leading FBO brand, Jetex will lend its expertise to enhance the lounge to ensure that all customers enjoy consistent world-class service standards the company is known for. Travelers will enjoy priority access to a range of new elegant extras, including dedicated spaces for those seeking utmost privacy, luxury en-suite bedrooms and a kids club.

Open to all operators, corporates and private individuals arriving with their business jets, it is the first in the region to facilitate quick and convenient helicopter charters between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in just 30 minutes.

Under the new agreement, Jetex will also manage Falcon Aviation’s Code-F Plot hangar. The state-of-the-art facility is one of the largest in the Middle East, and it is perfectly designed and equipped to meet the growing demand for aircraft hangarage in Dubai. The air-conditioned hangar is located on a 258,000 square feet plot with an additional apron space of 140,000 square feet to handle and store aircraft safely, whether it is a long-term contract or a one night’s stay.

“I am pleased to sign the management agreement with Falcon Aviation which will cement our position as a one-stop solution in the world of private aviation. It will allow international travelers to benefit from the enhanced passenger facilities at the Jetex VIP Terminal. With the dedicated hangar in Dubai, we will also be able to provide world-class support to aircraft owners and operators. This is an important milestone in the Jetex story, and we look forward to announcing more international locations soon,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

With robust growth in private jet travel over the past months, Dubai is set to welcome even more international travelers in 2021 when the city is set to host the World Expo.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

