JETEX APPOINTED AS THE OFFICIAL FBO FOR THE 2019 DUBAI AIRSHOW

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, for the third time running Jetex will be the official FBO for The Dubai Airshow 2019. It is an honour for Jetex to be given the opportunity to take the lead within such a prominent event held in the UAE, showing the trust and respect they have in the region. This year has been big for Jetex, with two locations being awarded 5 stars from The Global Star Rating System for Services for providing exceptional experience for customer happiness across all service channels.

The Dubai Airshow has evolved to become one of the largest and most important aerospace events in the world. Taking place biennially, the 2017 show hosted 1,200 exhibitors from 63 countries and was the largest airshow held in Dubai to date. An incredible 79,380 trade visitors attended alongside 1,603 international and regional media outlets to see the 159 aircraft that were on display. The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing aerospace regions in the world with Dubai is its hub, so this year’s Dubai Airshow is expected to attract 1300 exhibitors and 87,000 attendees over five days.

“The Dubai Airshow has grown every year in its 30 year history. The 2019 edition is predicted to be the biggest yet, with up to 165 aircraft on display.” said Michele van Akelijen, Managing Director of Dubai Airshow organisers Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East. “We are thrilled to have Jetex on board as the official FBO again as we prepare for the Dubai Airshow to open on November 17.”

On top of being present at the world’s most prominent aviation conferences, Jetex has also been recognized for its seamless offerings to the luxury aviation industry. As such it has been nominated by the World Travel Awards for the prestigious ‘World’s Leading FBO’ that currently holds the title for the most prestigious award ceremony in the world.

“This year has been an incredibly successful year for Jetex and we look forward to seeing what 2020 holds not only for us but for the whole of the luxury aviation industry. It is an honour to be the official FBO service providerfor the Dubai Airshow as it represents the trust and respect that we have gained within the region. We are also delighted to have been nominated for an award at an event as prestigious as The World Travel Awards”, said Jetex’s Founder & CEO, Adel Mardini.

