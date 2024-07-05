JAPANESE AMBASSADOR ATTENDS HAND-OVER CEREMONY OF JAPAN-FUNDED PROJECT FOR INSTALLATION OF SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM, WATER PUMPING FACILITY IN AIN EL DELB



On July 4th, 2024, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of a solar power system for the water pumping facility in Ain El Delb in Saida, which was supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Security Projects (GGP) through the Instituto per la Cooperazione Universitaria (ICU) in collaboration with the municipality of Ain El Delb. The ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Hector Hajjar, Minister of Social Affairs, H.E. Dr. Michel Moussa, Member of the Lebanese Parliament, Mr. Jose Antonio Naya Villaverde Country Representative of ICU, Mr. Dany Jabbour, Mayor of Ain El Delb.

The project, implemented by ICU, will enable the Ain El Delb municipality to supply 90L of water per day to its 2,400 residents at a cost of $2 per household through the installation of solar power system and water pump.

During the ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI emphasized Japan’s support for Lebanon in the light of the country’s economic and political challenges and difficulties, he highlighted the import

ance of sustainable solutions to ensure continuous access to water for residents, and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s development through initiatives that prioritize the needs of vulnerable communities.

In return, Mr. Jose Villaverde thanked Japan for its continuous support, mentioning that this new initiative equips the facility with a solar power system to overcome the ongoing electricity crisis. He also emphasized the significant impact of this vital project on the community, while showing sincere respect towards Japan and its people.

Mr. Dany Jabbour, highlighted the project’s significance in advancing renewable energy solutions and fostering community collaboration. He thanked Japan and underscored the collaborative effort.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon