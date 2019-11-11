JA Solar Supplies High-efficiency PERC Modules for a 32MW Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Hokkaido

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied all PERC modules for a 32MW solar-plus-storage facility. The facility is one of the largest PV plants in Hokkaido, and has been successfully connected to the grid. The project represents an innovative large-scale application of photovoltaic and energy storage technologies, and marks an important milestone in promoting the development of renewable energy in the region.

The project is located in coastal Shibetsu, Hokkaido. The cold, windy climate and extreme weather conditions in the region set a high performance requirement for solar modules. The mono PERC modules provided by JA Solar for the project have excellent mechanical loading performance, ability to maintain high and stable power output within the temperature range of -40℃ and +85℃, as well as in extreme environments such as intense wind pressure, low temperature and snowy conditions. The excellent salt and alkali resistance enable the solar modules to provide a strong guarantee for steady performance and high returns of power generation from the solar plant in the coastal areas. The plant is expected to generate an annual energy yield of 30,000,000kWh, reducing the emission of carbon dioxide by 24,180 tons each year.

The solar-plus-storage plant is equipped with a storage battery of 10,445kWh, which can self-regulate to ensure stable operation of the power plant in both peak and off-peak hours. Meanwhile, the energy storage system can adjust power output through an intelligent control system based on the local power demand, further improving energy consumption and maximizing the returns of investment.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, noted that “Energy storage is crucial in the development of the new energy industry. We are excited to work with our customers to develop new operating models that combine photovoltaic and energy storage technologies and drive the industry toward more efficient applications. As a major supplier of solar products to the Japanese market, JA Solar is highly recognized by local customers for its high-quality photovoltaic products and strong market presence. We look forward to cooperating with more customers in the region.”