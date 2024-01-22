IWG Finance AG Invests Millions in Telemedicine Breakthrough: Doctors365

FRANKFURT-INNENSTADT II, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / IWG Finance AG plans to propel the global expansion of the real-time telemedicine platform, Doctors365, with its highest single investment in the millions. Currently available in German and 11 other languages, the healthcare portal has garnered enthusiasm from Claire Summerfield, a board member of IWG Finance AG, who highlights the team's excitement for Doctors365 : "We see significant potential in this company. Our investment aims to revolutionize Doctors365 and establish it as a permanent industry leader."

With an enthusiastic team dedicated to the cause, Doctors365 has won over a generation of customers in Europe for its telemedicine platform. Setting itself apart with a simple, humane, and user-friendly experience, the platform distinguishes itself from traditional doctor visits.

"The Swiss company has successfully developed a groundbreaking range of services for both patients and the healthcare sector, complementing our own offerings sensibly. We are thrilled to be part of this pioneering journey," says Claire Summerfield, Chairperson of the Board at IWG AG.

Dr. Lejla Karahodza, founder of Doctors365 and a highly qualified specialist from Switzerland with extensive experience, is dedicated to advancing the project. Besides overseeing multiple practices, she also directs a Medical Expertise Institute. A graduate of renowned medical institutions, she brings her professional expertise and vision for modern healthcare to the project. Dr. Karahodza has made a name for herself in the Swiss healthcare landscape, with comprehensive experience in various medical disciplines. Alongside her practice, she passionately advocates for the promotion of medical research and development.

Since its launch six months ago, over 450 specialist doctors have registered on the platform, aiming for hundreds of millions of registered patients worldwide in the medium term. Doctors365 is the world's leading provider of telemedicine, a multilingual real-time medical online platform accessible globally to individuals and businesses alike. The platform offers video appointments with certified doctors and psychologists, anytime and anywhere, designed for use on mobile devices.

With over 450 doctors and availability in 11 languages, Doctors365's 24/7 primary care service provides free medical advice without monthly fees or subscriptions.

The ambitious outlook of the Zurich-based startup outlines a bold vision for the future. The founders of Doctors365 not only rely on past successes but aim for significant expansion by 2024, focusing on attracting additional investors to acquire funding of up to €500 million. These ambitious financing plans serve as a guidepost for the extensive scaling of their telemedicine platform.

Doctors365's AI-powered technology compares symptoms and connects patients with hundreds of doctors holding specialized titles. The platform, launched under the guidance of experienced German educators, aims to offer fast and competent medical services.

The Doctors365 application, available on the App Store and Google Play even before the official launch, has been valued at an impressive €20 million.

Based in Frankfurt am Main, IWG Finance AG is part of the International Wealth Group headquartered in Cyprus . The globally operating investment firm specializes in the brokerage of investment funds and assets, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) . The CySEC, known for its strict supervision and regulation of financial service providers, enhances the credibility of IWG Finance AG Germany , providing a solid legal foundation for the brokerage of investment funds and assets across almost all of Europe.

SOURCE: IWG Finance AG