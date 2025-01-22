ITC London: Duck Creek Technologies Hosts “Forecasting the Future of Commercial Lines Insurance” Roundtable

The company to showcase its modern cloud-native suite for insurers

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologie s, the global intelligent solutions provider redefining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will join partners and industry leaders at ITC London taking place 27-28 January at The Brewery in London.

In addition to exhibiting, Duck Creek Director of Solution Architecture Matt Priestley will chair a roundtable discussion on “Forecasting the Future of Commercial Lines Insurance,” which will focus on innovation and the next big disruptions on the horizon for insurers. The roundtable will take place on Monday 27 of January at 15:00-16:00 in the Lower Sugar Room.

At the event, Duck Creek will also share information on how its technology is helping carriers reimagine insurance for the digital age. With its multi-geographical capabilities on a single instance, including multi-currency and multi-lingual correspondence, the Duck Creek Suite provides value to insurers serving customers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions streamlines operations to enhance customer experiences and accelerates digital transformation. Attendees are invited to visit Duck Creek at booth #2 to learn more about Duck Creek solutions:

Duck Creek Suite, low-code configuration tools, open APIs and add on products that can be implemented as pieces or one cohesive unit and integrated into the Insurtech ecosystem, including Duck Creek Policy, an agile, comprehensive and scalable SaaS solution that provides streamlined policy management; Duck Creek Billing, a comprehensive insurance billing solution designed to streamline billing processes and improve customer experiences; and Duck Creek Claims, a SaaS solution that automates workflows, simplifies data analysis with analytics, and integrates seamlessly into existing systems to streamline the process from initial report to final settlement.

Duck Creek Payments Facilitator, a modern, end-to-end payment solution that simplifies insurance carriers' payments delivering secure transaction capabilities as part of the proven Duck Creek Platform.

Duck Creek Reinsurance, a comprehensive reinsurance management solution that allows insurance carriers to manage complex reinsurance programs for ceded, assumed and retroceded business, automated claims management reinsurance calculations, cash application and reporting.

Duck Creek Loss Control, a complete loss control platform that integrates with Duck Creek Policy to streamline loss control activities while enabling risk analysis across policyholders to reduce claims, optimize pricing, and drive higher customer retention.

“Technology innovation is changing the way insurance carriers implement coverage, and Duck Creek is leading that transformation,” said Elodie Hilderal, Managing Director EMEA at Duck Creek Technologies. “The opportunity to showcase our products and engage with industry leaders at ITC London on technological advancements and emerging industry trends, enables us to help our customers rethink what’s possible when it comes to redefining business operations for the modern era.”

Duck Creek experts will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the show. To schedule a meeting with Duck Creek at ITC London visit: Booking Link .

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

